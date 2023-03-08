Baton Rouge looks to score goal with a new ice hockey team

It’s now been two decades since Baton Rouge boasted a hockey team. But all that could change in the coming months as groups in the city work to bring a permanent hockey team back to town.

“We’re looking to really (show) hockey to a new generation of fans,” says Jon Kliment, the broadcaster/director of media relations for Baton Rouge Pro Hockey, an independent LLC helping to lead the charge of bringing a team to the city. “We’re looking for a team that’s going to be successful and that people are going to want to watch. I’m hoping that people will see the beauty in the chance of getting to start something brand-new here.”

Earlier this winter, the Raising Cane’s River Center—which housed the Kingfish back when it was known as the Riverside Centroplex—hosted three professional hockey games as sort of “trial runs.” The games featured minor-league teams from the Federal Prospects Hockey League based in Mississippi, Michigan and the Carolinas.

“(Those three games) are why we’re forging ahead in terms of potentially getting a team of our own,” River Center general manager Wayne Hodes tells 225. ““Ultimately, it exceeded expectations.”

According to Hodes, the River Center aimed to attract about 5,000 fans per exhibition game. The three games ended up drawing more than 20,580 spectators combined, including a sellout crowd for the finale in January.

This article was first published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full feature here.