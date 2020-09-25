Baton Rouge jobless rate dips to 7.1% in August

Unemployment in the Baton Rouge area dropped to 7.1% in August, down from 9.2% in July, according to data released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Baton Rouge metro gained 11,400 jobs in August, but lost nearly 22,000 jobs year-over-year. The metro’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 7.1% is a full percentage point below the 8.1% state average.

The New Orleans and Hammond metros posted the state’s highest unemployment numbers for August, both at 9.7%. The Alexandria metro once again recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 6.1%.

While some sectors continue to bring back jobs after losses during spring and summer, others continue to post losses. Construction added 300 jobs in August but lost 3,700 jobs year over year. The information sector lost 600 jobs year over year while the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector lost 500.

Read the full report.