Baton Rouge hosting College Baseball Night of Champions this fall

The 2019 Night of Champions gala and award ceremony for the College Baseball Foundation will be held in Baton Rouge early November.

“We have been impressed with Baton Rouge’s ability to create momentum, engage local leaders, foster enthusiasm and secure timely and required commitments,” Mike Gustafson, president and CEO for the CBF, says in a press release announcing the event.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in the release, says the foundation was “impressed” with the Baton Rouge proposal, though Mark Armstrong, her chief communications officer, says the city-parish didn’t offer any financial incentives to land the event.

Paul Arrigo, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, declined to share details about any possible inducements, referring such questions to Patrick Coogan, president and CEO of Sports BR.

Coogan and Mukul Verma, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, were unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.

Set for the Raising Cane’s River Center Ballroom, the championship teams from last season will be honored and the College Baseball Foundation will induct players into the Hall of Fame, which the organization is working to relocate. The inductees join 93 other individuals in the Hall of Fame.