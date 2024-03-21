Baton Rouge home sales bump in February trails national increase

While Baton Rouge home sales increased last month, the growth does not match the pace of national home sales.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, sales of existing homes grew 9.5% across the nation in February, with the most expensive homes on the market posting the largest increases in sales. At the same time, the Capital Region saw sales increase just 2.5% last month.

Homes selling for more than $1 million shot up 37% in February, compared with the same month a year ago, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales of homes priced from $750,000 to $1 million rose 23%.

The spike in home sales comes ahead of the spring selling season and follows one of the slowest periods for the housing market in recent history. Home sales in 2023 fell to the lowest level in nearly 30 years as a result of higher mortgage rates, high home prices and limited inventory.

