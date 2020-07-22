Baton Rouge gets funding for some projects despite tight state budget  

The Capital Region fared relatively well during the recent legislative sessions, all things considered, according to an analysis by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Though higher education overall sustained a nearly $23 million hit, which could negatively impact institutions in the Capital Region, LSU and Southern University both received funding for specific programs as well as the capital outlay for several upcoming construction projects.

Altogether, the Capital Region received $152 million in funding for construction projects, including $23 million for the Interstate 10/Pecue Lane interchange in East Baton Rouge Parish, which has long been a priority for the Capital Regional delegation.

“Under the circumstances, we should probably feel pretty good about what is almost a standstill budget,” says BRAC Executive Vice President Michael Diresto. “You never want to see higher ed cut, but out of the total $2.8 billion higher ed budget, hopefully, $23 million will be manageable. All in all, it’s not too dire.”

Though the state budget could have been decimated when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown sent sales taxes, hotel bed taxes and gaming revenues plummeting, the first three quarters of the 2020 fiscal year had been strong and the state had a surplus going into the crisis.

As a result, cuts to 2021 were not as deep as they could have been. Looking forward to 2022, it will likely be a different story unless things turn around quickly.

In the meantime, BRAC is highlighting some of the wins for Baton Rouge in the 2021 budget. They include several appropriations from the state general fund:

• $4.25 million—LSU Ag Center;

• $2.5 million—Pennington Biomedical Research Center;

• $1.2 million—Southern University System;

• $1.05 million—SU Agriculture;

They also include several appropriations from the state’s construction budget:

• $9 million—matching funds for the East Baton Rouge Parish Flood Risk Reduction Project;

• $15 million— to deepen the Mississippi River from New Orleans to Baton Rouge;

• $1 million—toward a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge;

• $5 million—cash for LSU Veterinary Medicine accreditation repairs;

• $23.89 million from revenue bonds—LSU Student Health Center renovation and addition;

• $9.3 million in bonding authority —LSU Memorial Tower renovations;

• $6.75 million in bonding authority—LSU Huey P. Long Field House renovations;

• $20 million—Baton Rouge Lakes dredging project, $5 million of which is available to be spent this year.