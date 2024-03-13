Baton Rouge General takes advantage of Entergy’s Power Through program

On Thursday, Baton Rouge General will break ground on a project that will bring whole-facility backup power to its Bluebonnet and Mid City hospitals.

The project is part of Entergy Louisiana’s new Power Through program. Through the program, Entergy partners with businesses to provide low-cost backup power generators. When the generators are not providing power to their host facilities, they can be remotely turned on to provide additional power to the grid in times of high demand.

Baton Rouge General is one of the first organizations in the Baton Rouge area to take advantage of the program.

Generators at both of Baton Rouge General’s hospitals are expected to be up and running at some point in 2025. Once the project is complete, the hospitals will have access to full power in the event of an emergency, like an extreme weather event.

According to a statement, the project was made possible by $9 million in state capital outlay funds, in addition to Baton Rouge General and Entergy funding.