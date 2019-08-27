Baton Rouge exports grow 19% in 2018

Despite the ongoing trade tensions with China, a record amount of goods were exported from Baton Rouge last year, according to a report released this morning by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The $10.5 billion exported from Baton Rouge is a 19% increase from 2017, when Baton Rouge exported $8.8 billion. Baton Rouge’s exports represent 18% of the state’s exports, a 0.2% increase from 2017, according to the data.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation was the largest importer of Baton Rouge exports, at more than $5 billion imported.

Nationwide, metro areas exported some $1.5 trillion in goods last year, a $110.3 billion—or 8.1%—increase from 2017. In the Southwest Region, which includes Louisiana, exports totaled $365 billion, a 23% increase from 2017. In the region, 38 out of the 50 metro areas reported increases in exports.

