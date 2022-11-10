Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s.

The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the 1980s demise of the Catfish Town festival marketplace. But today, the downtown boats can’t help but seem small, dingy and tired compared to their flashy neighbor on the other side of town.

Now the downtown casinos have a new owner with a proven (though short) track record of turning around struggling properties. And every Louisiana riverboat casino has new tools to compete for dollars, including newly legalized sports betting and the chance to better focus on the customer experience by dropping the “riverboat” façade.

The Belle and Hollywood both are in the process of moving inland, with upgrades said to be worth about $35 million and $80 million, respectively. While Hollywood may be CQ Holdings’ Baton Rouge flagship, the Belle, at least at first, is intended to be more of a “boutique” casino with room to grow if it does well enough.

“Baton Rouge might be, at this point, more of a two-and-a-half property gaming market,” President and CEO Terry Downey says.

