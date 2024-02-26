Baton Rouge contractors dominate top performers list

Once again, Baton Rouge companies occupied three of the top five slots on the Associated Builders and Contractors’ annual Top Performance list, ranking its commercial and industrial contractor members nationwide.

A repeat winner, Turner Industries topped ABC’s list for Top Performer by work hours, with Brown & Root Industrial Services coming in fourth and Performance Contractors coming in fifth.

Turner was also named the overall best general contractor nationwide as well as accolades as the best industrial sector contractor. Baton Rouge-based MMR Constructors Inc. was named both the top trade contractor and the top electrical contractor nationwide.

To be eligible for the list, companies had to achieve gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which has stricter safety requirements than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

The rankings are calculated on how well the businesses sustain and grow their companies and offer market-competitive compensation, as well as their commitment to safety, workforce development and diversity.

See the full list.





