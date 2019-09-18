Baton Rouge chosen to ‘Grow with Google’

Baton Rouge, along with New Orleans and Shreveport, has been chosen to host a “Grow with Google” workshop next month, where Google staff will work with local businesses and residents identifying resources to help grow their businesses.

The initiative was launched to create economic opportunity in communities across the U.S. by providing free training, tools and expertise for people to grow their skills, careers and businesses. The Baton Rouge workshop will be held Oct. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Scotlandville branch of the East Baton Rouge Public Library.

Throughout the day, Google staff will teach a variety of hands-on workshops aimed to provide local businesses and residents with tools and resources to find the jobs they want, advance their careers and grow their businesses. Attendees can pre-register for specific workshops, or drop in and sign up for one-on-one, 20-minute training sessions with Google staff.

To learn more and to register, visit g.co/GrowLouisiana.