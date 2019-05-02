Baton Rouge chosen for eBay’s Retail Revival Program

Baton Rouge has been chosen for eBay’s Retail Revival program, which aims to bolster local small businesses and empower entrepreneurs to enter the ecommerce marketplace, a source close to the deal confirmed to Daily Report.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office sent a media alert this morning announcing a press conference will be held on Tuesday with eBay CEO Devin Wenig to announce a new program “in support of the city’s entrepreneurs and local businesses.”

Rachel Haney, chief communications officer with the mayor’s office, said she couldn’t confirm that the program was Retail Revival, but a person close to the deal, who asked not be named out of deference to the mayor’s upcoming event, confirmed the program was coming to the Capital Region.

The 12-month Retail Revival program provides startups and established retailers comprehensive training, individualized coaching and ongoing marketing support to help them start and succeed when selling on the eBay platform. The goal is to use technology to bolster small businesses and help them enter the global marketplace.

The program was first launched last year in Akron, Ohio, and later expanded to Lansing, Michigan, and the city of Wolverhampton, U.K. EBay officials said last year they intended to grow the program to three additional cities in 2019.

Two weeks ago, in his annual letter to shareholders, Wenig wrote that Akron and Lansing sellers in the program have sold more than 40,000 items to more than 32,000 customers in all 50 states and 110 countries, while Wolverhampton sellers hit the $2.6 million mark in gross merchandise volume after just five months in the program.

“We have a humanistic vision of technology can do. It isn’t about the drones and the robots,” Wenig said last year during the program’s launch. “It’s about people. It’s about small businesses. It’s about using technology to make people competitive and vibrant and to put life into communities, and not take it out.”