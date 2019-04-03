Baton Rouge buys land off Pecue for new I-10 interchange

The city-parish government has paid nearly $3.2 million for five lots that will be used for the new Pecue Lane/Interstate 10 interchange.

Two parcels were purchased for some $2 million, with an additional three lots purchased for nearly $1.2 million, according to sales documents. The property was sold by LRK LLC, whose sole member is listed as Robert Broussard, of Baton Rouge. The deal closed in late March.

It was reported last month that work would resume on the Pecue Lane overpass in May. The overpass is one part of a larger project that would add entrance and exit ramps on I-10 in both directions, widen Pecue Lane and add turn and through lanes, and extend Reiger Road to connect to Pecue.

Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford was unable to be reached by this afternoon’s deadline for comment but has previously said the entire project could be finished in three and a half years.