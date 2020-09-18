Baton Rouge businesses dominate LED Louisiana Growth Leaders awards 

Louisiana Economic Development honored 10 companies as 2020 Louisiana Growth Leaders this week in a program featuring Gov. John Bel Edwards and LED Secretary Don Pierson, and Baton Rouge-based companies took home six of the awards.

Staged online Thursday night, Spotlight Louisiana 2020 is an annual event celebrating second-stage businesses in the LED Growth Network.

Cited for their community involvement and business success, the 2020 Louisiana Growth Leaders are:

• Peter Boylan III, president of Ballard Brands, Covington

• Joseph Brinz, co-founder and CEO of Engineering & Inspection Services LLC, Metairie

• Stephen Dawson, president and CEO of ISOMAG Corp., Baton Rouge

• Robert Wise, owner and CEO of ITinspired, Baton Rouge

• Susan Cox, CEO/president and founder of LogoJET Inc., Lafayette

• Craig Gehring, founder and CEO of MasteryPrep, Baton Rouge

• Meryl Kennedy Farr, CEO and owner of Neighbors, West Monroe

• Tom Martin, president and CEO of Pod Pack International, Baton Rouge

• Kenny Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge

• Eddie Lefeaux, CEO of Westport Linen Services, Baton Rouge

“Investing in entrepreneurship and growing our small business community are key missions here at LED,” Secretary Don Pierson said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to help small businesses achieve their growth goals and realize success. The 2020 Louisiana Growth Leaders class and the outstanding finalists are a great testament to that success.”

Louisiana Growth Leaders are selected by economic development professionals from across the state. A panel evaluates applications on growth, strategy, innovation, leadership, culture, philanthropy and intangibles. Another 21 finalists were recognized at Spotlight Louisiana 2020. Detailed information about the winners and finalists can be found in Louisiana’s Entrepreneurial Engine 2020. See the full announcement.