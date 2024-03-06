Baton Rouge-based Seniors Advisory Services acquired by Nebraska firm

Senior Market Sales, an insurance marketing company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has acquired Baton Rouge-based Seniors Advisory Services.

SAS is Louisiana’s largest senior insurance brokerage agency. The firm was last purchased in 2006 by Dan Jumonville, who remains the company’s president and CEO.

According to a statement, a deciding factor in Jumonville’s decision to sell to SMS was his trust in SMS partner Alliant Insurance Services. Alliant acquired SMS in 2020 and purchased Jumonville’s two other marketing firms, Group Insurance Inc. and Insurance Services of America, in 2021.

The SAS leadership team—Jumonville, Chief Operating Officer Tim Nichols and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Bremmer—will remain the same throughout the transition. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Since being purchased by Alliant, SMS has acquired more than a dozen companies as part of its strategic growth plan.