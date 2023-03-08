Baton Rouge-based MR Engineering & Surveying acquires Tatum

MR Engineering & Surveying, a Baton Rouge-based civil engineering firm, announced it has acquired Tatum Engineering & Surveying.

MRES owner Mickey Robertson worked for Tatum, which was founded in 1988 in Baton Rouge, for six years after graduating from LSU in the mid-’90s, according to the announcement.

“It was an honor to be approached by Tatum owner, Jim Tatum, with this proposal,” says Robertson in a prepared statement. “I have a lot of respect for Jim and acquiring a company with so much experience and such a good reputation creates the opportunity for us to assemble nearly 150 years of engineering and surveying experience into one service-oriented firm.”

With the acquisition, MRES now boasts a team of five engineers and three land surveyors along with numerous support staff. Robertson says the expansion will allow MRES to expand its service capabilities inside “all facets of project development.”

Jim Tatum will stay involved with company business as a consultant while Robertson will manage the company, according to the announcement. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.