Baton Rouge bakers collaborating to raise money for community organizations 

Six Baton Rouge bakeries across the city are teaming up to raise $10,000 for local and national organizations working to positively impact communities of color.

Chef Schonberg’s Sweets, Batch Baking Company, Jackie’s Sweet Shapes, Em’s Bakery, Confectious Delights, and Nothing Bundt Cakes are participating in the national Bakers for Black Lives initiative that launched this week in celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Each baker will donate a portion of their sales to local and national organizations focusing on youth empowerment and education, criminal justice reform and food security, such as the Grassroot Law Project, Front Yard Bikes, The Walls Project, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge and the ACLU.

“Every organization that these ladies are giving to is an esteemed group that provides enrichment to our communities and is working towards racial equality,” says Chef Amanda Schonberg of Chef Schonberg’s Sweets, adding that she’s donating 25% of sales through Sunday to the Grassroot Law Project.

To learn more about Bakers for Black Lives, visit their ​website​.