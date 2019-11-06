Baton Rouge area school districts make top 10 in Louisiana 

Four of the top 10 school districts in Louisiana—Zachary, Ascension, Central and West Feliciana—are in the Baton Rouge area, according to 2019 school performance data released today by the Department of Education. All four districts in the latest rankings earned A scores.

East Baton Rouge Parish received a C, as it did in 2018, though its numerical score was up 8% to 69 from 65.

The data details how well schools and childcare centers across the state prepared students, birth through grade 12, for the next level of learning during the 2018-2019 school year. The grades given to schools are usually based on standardized test scores and graduation rates.

In the individual school rankings, Baton Rouge Magnet High School was listed as the highest-performing public school in Baton Rouge and ranked sixth statewide. Howell Park Elementary was the lowest-performing school in the district, with an F grade.

The DOE says the scores indicate positive outcomes in many schools identified last year as needing improvement. Of the 219 struggling schools, 20% improved a full letter grade.

Despite improvements at many schools, however, 44% of all public schools in Louisiana will be required to develop plans for improvement to submit to the state for approval and funding.

See the full report.