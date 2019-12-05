Baton Rouge area holiday markets make local shopping easy 

As the local shopping movement picks up steam, more and more people are interested in finding Christmas gifts from sellers close to home. This month, to make it even easier to shop local, there are several art markets with Baton Rouge vendors selling their art, jewelry and other craft wares:

• Baton Rouge Arts Market: Usually held the first Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, the Arts Council’s regular arts market is expanding to each Saturday in December leading up to Christmas, with arts vendors posted up on Fifth Street downtown Dec. 7, 14 and 21. On Dec. 21, the Arts Council will host an additional arts market at the Arc Baton Rouge on 12616 Jefferson Highway.

• Mid City Makers Market: On Dec. 14, the holiday edition of the monthly Mid City soiree hosts more than 70 local makers, with food, live music and more. There will also be a pop-up bar and seating around the corner at the new bar Pelican to Mars next to Pink Elephant Antiques.

• Rum House Holiday Art Market: On Dec. 6, Rum House hosts its Holiday Art Market. Guests can sip and shop while enjoying $5 select wines, $6 hot buttered rum, $5 hot apple cider and more.

• Helen Brett Holiday Market: Formerly known as the Baton Rouge Jewelry & Merchandise Show, this market showcases a wide range of jewelry, apparel, gifts, accessories, home decor, cosmetics and more. The Helen Brett Holiday Market will be Dec. 13-15 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

• Agape’s Family Christmas Market: Join the Agape’s Family Christmas Market with features local makers and vendors as well as a children’s market for young shoppers. Santa will also be there for pictures.

