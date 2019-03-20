Baton Rouge among top 10 US cities for baby boomer debt

Baton Rouge baby boomers carry an average of $28,853 in debt—the eighth largest amount among the nation’s 100 most populated metros, according to a new analysis from LendingTree. Roughly 43% of the local outstanding balances are from auto loans and 30% in credit card debt.

LendingTree, an online lending exchange operator, anonymized credit report data of people born between 1946 and 1964 in the United States to compile the data for the report.

Comparatively, boomers in New Orleans carry a median total of $25,836 in debt, placing it at No. 35 in the rankings. Houston boomers had the most debt, with a median total of $31,626.

Across the U.S., boomers owe a median total of $25,187 on non-mortgage debts. Auto loans and credit card balances account for the largest share of these balances. See the full report.