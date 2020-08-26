Baton Rouge agencies to consider property tax millage ‘roll forwards’

East Baton Rouge Parish agencies funded through property taxes have begun setting public hearings to “roll forward” its millages.

During property tax reassessment years, based on higher valuations of property, tax millages are reduced to a level that generate the same amount of money as the previous year. A millage rate is the number of dollars of tax assessed for each $1,000 of property value.

Agencies that receive money from property taxes have the option to accept the new rate or to “roll forward” the millage to a higher rate, which is capped at the previously approved millage rate.

The parish’s reassessment value has grown nearly $249 million from last year’s total taxable value, according to Brian Wilson, the parish assessor, leading to lower millage rates for agencies that rely heavily on property tax revenues.

If approved, the rolling forward of millages could lead to millions of additional funds for agencies.

Here’s a list of agencies that have set public hearing dates to try to roll forward their millages or have decided to not roll forward the rate:

BREC

Previous rate: 14.463 mills

New rate: 13.702 mills

Potential revenue increase: $3.6 million

They say: The additional funds would be used to help support newly envisioned projects along with standard inflationary increases in operations while ensuring BREC maintains its current level of service.

Public hearing date: 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the BREC Commission boardroom, 6201 Florida Blvd.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Previous rate: 43.45 mills

New rate: 41.25 mills

Potential revenue increase: $9 million

They say: Revenue would fund additional materials, programs and services for students as well as help offset coronavirus-related costs.

Public hearing date: 5 p.m. on Sept. 17, at the EBRPSS Professional Development Center, 3000 North Sherwood Forest Blvd.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Previous rate: 11.100 mills

New rate: 10.520 mills

Potential revenue increase: $0

They say: The library system plans to accept the new rate; no public hearing required.

Council on Aging

Previous rate: 2.250 mills

New rate: 2.130 mills

Potential revenue increase: Unknown

They say: COA officials did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

CATS

Information regarding the Capital Area Transportation System was not available as Wilson was working to get an unspecified clarification from the legislative auditor.