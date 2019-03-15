Baton Rouge adds 3,500 January jobs over previous year  

The Baton Rouge metro area added 3,500 jobs in January compared to the employment total in January 2018, marking the 11 straight months of year-over-year of jobs gains. The not-so-good news is January’s total employment of 504,000 is 7,000 below the December 2018 figure.

The latest data, reported by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, were not seasonally adjusted. The unemployment rate in the Baton Rouge area was 4.7%, up from 4.3% in January 2018.

The Baton Rouge construction sector in January added 2,600 jobs from a year ago, the most of any sector. Manufacturing was up 500 jobs and government grew by 1,800 jobs from January 2018 figures.

Compared to last December, however, construction employment shrunk by 2,000 jobs and has seen shrinking employment in six of the past seven months. The bright spot is construction figures continue to be above the job count registered in the same month of 2018.

Trade, transportation, and utilities lost 1,100 jobs over the monthly period and lost 500 jobs over the year. The retail trade subsector lost 1,000 jobs over the month and lost 1,400 jobs over the year.

Professional and business services lost 1,100 jobs over the span of the month and 1,100 jobs over the year. Leisure and hospitality lost 600 jobs over the month.

Five of the state’s nine metro areas added jobs, while three lost jobs and one had no change. The state’s unemployment rate was 5.2%. Read the full report.