Baseball training facility up for Planning Commission consideration

The Planning Commission will consider a variety of items at its last meeting of the year on Monday, including a proposed baseball and softball training facility off Airline Highway.

Ted Hicks has applied for his nearly 5-acre property on Baringers Court, at the corner of Airline Highway, to be rezoned from rural to heavy commercial use for a new baseball and softball training facility. The entire site is located within a flood zone.

According to the Planning Department staff’s report, the property has the potential for some 130,000 square feet of development. The staff is recommending the request be approved.

Other items up for consideration:

• A 72-acre subdivision proposed near Zachary, to be called Foster Creek. Located north of Port Hudson-Plains Road and east of Samuels Road, the development’s lots are planned to be a quarter of an acre.

• The former Chimes Textbook Exchange is up for rezoning to become a bar. Mandeville developer Clark Heebe, who owns the property, told Daily Report last month that a regional bar concept had expressed interest in the property.

• Valencia Park, a planned 122-unit apartment complex for families and veterans in Spanish Town. To be developed by the Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Volunteers for America Southeast Louisiana, the project has been deferred for Planning Commission consideration several times in the past year due to parking issues. The developers say the project could break ground by April if it’s approved Monday.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.