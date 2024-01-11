Bardwell Homes closes on lots in Village at Willow Grove

Baton Rouge-based homebuilder Bardwell Homes closed on 16 lots in the Village at Willow Grove in a deal filed Thursday morning with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The homebuilder bought the lots through Bardwell Homes Construction Co. for $1.6 million from Village at Willow Grove LLC, represented by developer Richard Carmouche.

The lots are on Cotton Lane, in a section of Willow Grove designated for townhomes, according to sales documents.

Townhomes built by Bardwell Homes in the Village at Willow Grove start at $500,000 for 1,650-square-foot units, according to the homebuilder’s website.

Bardwell Homes was represented in the deal by its president and founder, Scott Bardwell.

Presales have already opened for the townhomes, says Bardwell, and construction is slated to begin in late February.

“It will take us about five months to build each building,” Bardwell says. “We expect we’ll be done with the project by the end of 2025.”