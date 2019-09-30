Bardwell Homes breaking ground on Highland District in Central

Bardwell Homes is set to break ground this week on a 50-lot filing in The Village at Magnolia Square, a Traditional Neighborhood Development in Central.

The filing will be called Highland District and will feature one- and two-story homes starting in the low $300,000s and ranging upwards to $500,000. Lots vary in size, but are generally 65 feet by 140 feet, and were developed by Bienvenue Development, an affiliate company of Bardwell Homes.

Bardwell began work on the 50 lots last year, says President Scott Bardwell, and finished them two months ago. Three homes have been presold, and Bardwell plans to build seven homes to start, including a model home.

Bardwell completed the first filing of 43 lots in the TND in 2015, most of which he says were sold for custom homes. He says The Village at Magnolia Square’s position as an established TND in Central that offers a mixture of different price points and amenities made it attractive as an investment.

The first residents should be able to move into the new filing as soon as spring 2020, with the project on track for a 2021 completion date.

Other notable developments by Bienvenue Development include Audubon Square, Stanford Oaks and Vintage Place. Bardwell Homes has built homes in communities such as Rouzan, University Club, Audubon Square, Artisan Hill and Vintage Place.

Distinctive from his other home projects, Bardwell says the homes in Highland District will offer more “value conscience finishes” by setting a lower price point and offering customers options to upgrade furnishings.