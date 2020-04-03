Bankers to work through the weekend processing PPP loan applications

Despite a rocky start, the $350 billion federal Paycheck Protection Program got up and running today, even as lenders rushed to finalize application portals on their websites and continued to sift through hastily issued federal guidelines on how they’re supposed to administer the small business loan program.

Though several large national lenders such as Chase and Three Fifths decided to wait until next week to begin accepting online applications, some local and regional lenders were able to get online portals open today. Among them was Regions Bank, which received more than 2,500 PPP loan applications from existing customers within the first three hours of having its site up and running, according to Executive Vice President Danny Montelaro.

Other local bank executives say their online portals won’t be ready until next week. Still, they’re encouraging clients to get in touch with them and fill out an application now, as the relief money will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications for the program, which were revised late Wednesday and reissued early Thursday, are available on the websites of the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S Small Business Administration, as well as on the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s site.

“It’s a simple, common application and you don’t have to go to your bank to get it,” says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp, who has reallocated more than half his staff to fielding calls and providing assistance related to the program. “Download the PDF, fill it out and email it to your banker. Even if your bank hasn’t given you clarity, you can start that process today. There’s no reason to wait.”

The PPP is a key piece of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress just one week ago in an effort to help lessen the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Because the program was pulled together in such haste and involves two separate federal agencies—Treasury and the SBA—there has been confusion and a lack of clarity over some aspects of the program.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who has been working with business leaders and federal officials to help get the program off the ground, says the process is improving by the hour and money is already getting into the hands of small businesses.

“In the past, new programs like this take over a year to get started,” Graves says. “This one is not perfect but Treasury and SBA did a remarkable job getting it stood up in about a week.

There are some imperfections and questions but we expect billions in loans to be approved today.”

Like Knapp, Graves urges businesses to submit applications as soon as possible, even if that means filling out a PDF and emailing it to the bank today and, perhaps, filling out additional forms online next week.

“This program will burn through the $350 billion quickly so folks need to apply ASAP,” he says.

Local banks have said they will be working long hours through the weekend to process as many applications as possible, according to Knapp, who has been in contact with Baton Rouge area lenders all day.

“This whole idea is first come, first served,” he says. “So banks want to make sure their clients are in line so they will be processing applications as rapidly as they can.”