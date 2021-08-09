JR Ball: Thanks Dwight Hudson for exposing the dysfunction in Baton Rouge government

No matter what you think about Dwight Hudson’s notion of swapping taxes, the Metro Council member deserves a hearty round of applause, writes Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

The thanks is not because Hudson’s idea of raiding dedicated property tax millages from the library system and mosquito abatement and then asking voters to redirect the bounty to drainage management is a brilliant one. The huzzahs coming Hudson’s way are for inadvertently exposing the disaster that is the hodgepodge of government dysfunction we have in East Baton Rouge Parish.

For the unaware, there isn’t a singular city-parish government here, Ball writes. Instead, we have a cacophony of mini governments born out of 1) decades of well-earned distrust of the Metro Council along with 2) the power and influence of special interest groups who work overtime to keep us regular residents from ever seeing the big picture.

We have one regime for what remains of public education and another for parks and recreation. Another for libraries. Another for killing mosquitoes and rodents. And yet another for bus service.

You know these micro governments by their common name: independent taxing authorities.

Each one of them is its own fiefdom of self-interest. Though the public school system has an elected oversight board, no one actually running the show there—or at any of these other gated kingdoms—ever has to face the voters.

Let’s also give Hudson another tip of the cap for giving us a very public display of politicians doing what politicians do. Which is chasing vote-getting superficial solutions to our myriad problems rather than attacking the root cause.

Read Ball's full column about independent taxing authorities in Baton Rouge from the latest edition of Business Report.