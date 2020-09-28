Autism therapy clinic opens at Arc Baton Rouge headquarters

A clinic providing therapy services for autism opened this morning at Arc Baton Rouge’s headquarters on Jefferson Highway.

S&S Behavioral Services, located in the two-story office space next to Arc Baton Rouge’s main office, is owned and operated by Sarah Saik, who’s opening the business after working for nearly two decades as a behavioral analyst at Bridges Learning Solutions, an on-campus clinic at Hope Academy.

“I’ve been ready to start this new venture and the Arc had space available,” Saik says. “I am encouraged that it’s the right step for me professionally, and for this community.”

In the new building, Arc Baton Rouge is also converting the former warehouse area into an open-air workshop and retail market. Persons with and without developmental disabilities will learn skills needed to refurbish old furniture, craft items from wood, create wreaths, arrange flowers and work with clay for ceramics. The handcrafted items will be sold to the public.

The organization will announce more information including a timeline for the project in the future.

The Arc purchased the Jefferson Street property for $918,000 from Praise Family Church in April 2019.