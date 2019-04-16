Asian cafe opening on Third Street downtown

T&T Cafe, an Asian eatery, will soon open on Third Street, next door to Raising Cane’s.

The cafe will offer sushi, salads, fried rice and milk tea, according to its website.

Mike Brassett, owner of the building for almost 40 years, says he’s resisted allowing a retail or food tenant to open in the space but is optimistic the new cafe can find success.

“Retail doesn’t work good downtown—lunch can be tough. I got tired of turning down people,” says Brassett, adding he’s denied 35 bars use of the space. “I think these guys have good potential.”

The cafe is expected to open next month, according to Whitney Cooper, with the Downtown Development District.

T&T Cafe will be the latest establishment to open in recent months to sell milk tea, also known as boba and bubble tea. MoMo Tea in Ichiban Square, Vivi Bubble Tea on Florida Boulevard, Vanilla Sweet House in Acadian-Perkins Plaza and Kung Fu Tea on Bluebonnet Boulevard have all opened in the past year.

Cafe owner Jiang Pang was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.