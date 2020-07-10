As COVID-19 cases spike, Rocca temporarily shifts to counter service

As Louisiana sees another spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Rocca Pizzeria is temporarily converting from its usual full-service dining model to a counter-service model.

For customers, the short-term switch means no more table service from waiters. Instead, patrons will walk up to a counter, look up at a menu board to place an order, pay a cashier for their meal and sit down at a table in the restaurant’s dining room, which will be filled to 50% of its normal capacity.

“We feel like this will give us the best opportunity to protect our staff and guests during these trying times, especially with the number of cases increasing,” says Rocca owner Ozzie Fernandez, whose LIT Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito concepts also follow a fast-casual, counter-service model.

Fernandez says the move comes in response to concerns from wait staff, who expressed in a recent staff meeting they were “downright scared” they’ll contract the novel coronavirus while serving tables where patrons aren’t wearing masks. The switch to counter service should shorten up the amount of time guests spend inside the Government Street restaurant, he says, as well as minimize contact between staff and customers.

At LIT and Izzo’s, where dining capacity is also set at 50% and there isn’t any table service, Fernandez says he’s not only noticed more people are social distancing and wearing masks, but patrons are in and out within 15 minutes—a quarter of the time diners were spending on average at Rocca with table service.

Several weeks ago, amid news of Louisiana’s cases rising, Rocca tested all of its employees for the virus, then temporarily closed its dining room to deep-clean and fully sanitize the building. It’s been operating on a takeout-only model for the past two weeks. But employees have been fielding calls from customers asking when the dining room will reopen.

“Lots of people want to dine out,” Fernandez says of his decision to reopen the dining room Friday. “It also helps with sales; it’s hard to be takeout-only.”

However, the pizzeria is still offering curbside delivery and takeout. Meanwhile, the dining room will be laid out differently in an effort to maximize space between people.

While he hasn’t heard of other local restaurants shifting from a full-service to counter-service model, Fernandez has heard about it happening throughout the U.S., and predicts more restaurants, seeing the downsides of the full-service model, will follow the trend as the pandemic continues.

“This full-service model is going to struggle,” he says. “People want to eat in a dining room, but guests and servers both have concerns about it.”

Still, Fernandez expects Rocca to move back to its full-service model when it’s determined safe to do so, which could be as the state enters Phase III or afterward.