As COVID-19 aid talks drag on, Congress readies another stopgap spending bill  

Negotiations in the U.S. Congress over final details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill could spill into the weekend, requiring another stopgap spending bill to avert a looming government shutdown, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Top Republicans and Democrats were closer than ever to producing a fresh round of aid to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the pandemic, Reuters reports.

Congress must either approve a coronavirus aid bill riding along with a $1.4 trillion government funding measure or pass a third stopgap funding bill by midnight Friday. Otherwise, federal agencies will be forced into shutting down many of their operations for a lack of money, a crisis that both parties want to avoid.

“If we need to further extend the Friday deadline … I hope we’ll extend it for a very, very short window of time,” McConnell said.

Indicating that there still was work to be done in coronavirus aid negotiations, McConnell said, “We’re near the point in this process where we decide if we’re going to stay on the fast-track or drift back toward business as usual.”

“We made some progress this morning and we’re waiting to hear back” from the other side, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The coronavirus legislation is expected to include stimulus checks of about $600, extend unemployment benefits, help pay for vaccine distribution and assist small businesses. Read the full story.