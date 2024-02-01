As boomers retire, the labor shortage is going to get worse 

While interest rates and inflation are expected to recede this year, one persistent problem is likely to continue to plague small businesses, Inc. reports.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued its small business update on Wednesday, painting an optimistic portrait of the economy while acknowledging that labor shortages will probably persist for the long-term.

The cause, explains the chamber’s chief policy officer, Neil Bradley, is demographics: A large number of baby boomers are exiting the workforce without enough younger people entering to replenish the turnover and meet the labor demand.

“Anyone who tells you that this labor shortage, that we’re moving through it and it’s going to be over, is ignoring what is happening with the demographics of our country,” Bradley said during the address. “And the fact that this is going to be with us for a while.”

Some have coined the phenomenon the silver tsunami, a reference to the tidal wave of older workers that are retiring. Read the full story from Inc.