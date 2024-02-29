Are you managing too many people? Here’s how to navigate

Managing a large team effectively can be a challenge. It’s not always clear whether you’ve reached your breaking point, or if everyone on your team feels sufficiently supported.

As author Rebecca Knight writes for the Harvard Business Review, providing the necessary personal attention and managing workflow can be a challenge.

“You’re pulled in a million different directions and always worried that you’re going to miss something,” says Vishal Gupta, a professor of management at University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business.

The key to success? Tiffany McDowell, principal in the people advisory services division at Ernst & Young and the author of Strategies for Organizational Design tells Knight it’s becoming a “true people manager” and learning to trust your team members to give them agency and autonomy, “which is a strong driver of engagement and productivity.”

Get more tips for managing large teams from Harvard Business Review.






