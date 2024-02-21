Are some high-end life insurance plans simply a ‘tax dodge’

A U.S. Senate report released Tuesday pushed against some specialized life insurance plans offered to the wealthiest Americans, alleging that the plans are a vehicle for dodging billions in taxes.

As reported by The Washington Post, though the high-end plans’ tax advantages are legal, the Democratic-led committee blasted them as a “booming tax dodge for the rich,” sheltering up to $40 billion, and called for legislation to restrict those plans as well as tougher tax disclosure.

The report sheds new light on a long-obscure segment of the insurance market and signals a possible new front for Democrats on tax legislation, even though passage in this polarized Congress is unlikely. Any Democratic proposal to curtail these tax advantages would probably face opposition in the GOP-led House.

The plans, called Private Placement Life Insurance, stand apart from the life insurance policies that millions of Americans purchase to hedge against a family breadwinner’s untimely death, in which buyers pay set premiums and expect a certain benefit for their heirs after they die, or make limited publicly traded investments within their life insurance policies.

PPLI customers, on the other hand, are a wealthy elite who use their life insurance policies more like private investment accounts. They are priced at the high end, with initial premiums as high as $2 million, and policyholders are required by law to already hold at least $5 million in other investments. Once the PPLI buyer pays millions into their insurance account, the insurer uses that money to buy shares in hedge funds, private equity companies and other investment options that are not open to most people.

Because the money is inside a life insurance policy, any money the investors make is beyond the IRS’ reach. Both income within insurance policies and life insurance payouts are typically not taxable.

