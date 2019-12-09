Aquaculture Systems Technologies consolidates, moves to downtown Baton Rouge

Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC, a New Orleans-based water tech startup, has relocated to an industrial building on North Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge after consolidating its operations.

The company designs, engineers and manufactures advanced water filtration systems for large aquariums, zoos, research and development facilities and other animal-related support systems across the world. Its move comes as the 25-year-old manufacturer—which had maintained operations in New Orleans and LSU’s Innovation Park—aims to expand.

“The configuration of this building is ideal for our expansion plans, and being in close proximity to LSU is a huge benefit to us for [research and development] purposes,” says Ron Malone, owner and chief technical officer, in a prepared statement.

With annual revenue estimates totaling $4 million this year and a portfolio that includes agriculture work along the West Coast and water filtration systems in Taiwan, AST can handle several million gallons of water each day, using plastic beads manufactured in the Baton Rouge area that are then covered in a biological film.

Malone says AST is fully operational at its downtown location and is “looking to fill multiple open positions that will help us achieve our plans for 2020 and beyond.”

Baton Rouge-based Elifin Realty brokered the deal.