Apply or nominate someone for the Business Awards & Hall of Fame

Business Report is now accepting entries and nominations for its 2020 Business Awards & Hall of Fame. We’re looking for successful entrepreneurs, executives and companies to recognize, as well as longtime business professionals in the Capital Region for the Hall of Fame.

The awards pay tribute to individuals and companies, recognizing their many accomplishments. Categories include Businessperson of the Year, Young Businessperson of the Year, and two Company of the Year awards (one for those with 100 or more employees, and another for those with fewer than 100 employees). The Hall of Fame recognizes a lifetime of achievement.

This year’s honorees will be profiled in Business Report and recognized at a special event in March.

All entries and nominations must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. No exceptions to the deadline will be made. Previous recognition for the Business Awards does not prohibit someone from being recognized again. See a list of honorees dating back to 1984.

Apply or nominate someone else.