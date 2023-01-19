Applications for small businesses in 2022 nearly match previous year’s record 

Millions of Americans took the plunge into entrepreneurship last year, making 2022 the second most popular year on record for Americans seeking business ownership, trailing on 2021, Inc. reports.

Americans submitted 5 million new small business applications in 2022, a notch behind the 5.4 million applications filed in 2021, the most popular year on record, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau publishes monthly data on business formation applications, with July 2004 being the earliest month this data became available.

In a press call on Tuesday, officials touting the stats noted that entrepreneurs of color significantly contributed to the uptick in entrepreneurship. In particular, Hispanic entrepreneurs started businesses 44 percent faster than their non-Hispanic counterparts over the last decade, according to a meta-analysis conducted by SCORE, a New York-based nonprofit focusing on entrepreneurial mentorship and education. Read the full story from Inc.