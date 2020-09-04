Apartment complex with 110 units proposed for Mid City

A new apartment development is planned for Mid City, at the corner of North Boulevard and Scenic Highway.

William Callihan, with the Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, submitted a Small Planned Unit Development application for the site to the city-parish Planning Commission earlier this week.

Motor City Apartments, according to public records, will feature 110-units over the 2-acre property.

Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corporation, a New Orleans-based subsidiary of Volunteers for America Southeast Louisiana, is also developing the 122-unit Valencia Park apartment complex in Spanish Town. That project has faced several deferments while making its way through the city-parish planning process.

The Planning Commission will consider Motor City Apartments at its October meeting.