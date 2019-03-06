Anti-John Bel Edwards ads pulled from radio stations

A radio ad that throws darts at Gov. John Bel Edwards was removed from stations around the state after his campaign said it contained false information.

As NOLA.com reports, political nonprofit Truth In Politics withdrew its ads last weekend in response. However, Truth in Politics co-founder Lane Grisby, of Baton Rouge, said Monday he wants the stations to resume running the ads.

The ad highlights Edwards’ skepticism about publicly-funded vouchers allowing low-income children to attend private and parochial schools at state expense.

The Edwards’ campaign says the ad’s statement that Edwards “refused to fund early childhood education, not a dime” is untrue. The campaign says Edwards has included millions of dollars for early childhood education in every state budget. Read the full story.