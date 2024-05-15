Ann Edelman: ‘A crisis is a terrible thing to waste’ 

Because crises are unexpected, and often explosive and time sensitive, the most important thing a company can do is to accept handling the crisis, says crisis communications expert Ann Edelman.

“The mindset is ‘a crisis is a terrible thing to waste,’” says Edelman, who sat down for Business Report’s “Strictly Business” webcast that aired Thursday to share insights on handling a crisis. Her crisis communications experience includes working with an NFL franchise and NBC’s canceled 2015 Miss USA Pageant coverage. She has worked extensively with disaster-related communications, including Louisiana’s historic flooding in 2016, the 2010 BP oil spill, and several Gulf Coast hurricanes.

“It’s going to happen anyway in the life of a company many times, and so it’s looking for those opportunities,” Edelman advises

A crisis gives a company a chance to prove its brand promise, to prove its mission statement, she says.

Company executives that look at crises as threats go into damage control mode, which often leads to more damage. Executives should look at a crisis knowing there will be silver linings. Approaching the crisis with an eye of opportunity rather than looking at it as a threat is important.