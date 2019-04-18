And the finalists for LSU’s Venture Challenge are…

Three LSU student businesses were selected to present in a live pitch competition for a share of $25,000 in the ninth annual Venture Challenge, LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute announced today.

Twenty-five teams submitted business plans for the Venture Challenge’s first round and each project was judged and scored by a panel of Stephenson members.

The three finalists are:

• Revibe—a music streaming and sharing application that streamlines the listener experience and includes back end tools for emerging artists.

• Suds—an application-based wash/fold and dry cleaning service that allows users to schedule pick up, delivery and other options through their custom software.

• TampeRX—a proprietary medical device setting out to solve multiple problems relating to secure medication procurement and dispensing.

The finalists will give a 10-minute investor pitch to the panel of judges and a live audience on Tuesday, April 23, at Tin Roof Brewery from 6-8 p.m. A 10-minute question and answer session follows each presentation with the group of judges made up of local business professionals and investors. The judges will determine how to divide $25,000 among the three winners based on their presentations. The maximum amount per team is $15,000 and the minimum is $1,000, as finalists are guaranteed a cash prize.

Past Venture Challenge successes include Mashball and Daniel Outdoors in 2015, United Ariel and Tonal Innovation in 2016 and Performance Mods in 2017. See the full announcement.