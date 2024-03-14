Americans are growing more cautious with their money

Americans picked up their spending a bit in February after pulling back the previous month. But last month’s gain was weaker than expected, and January’s decline was revised even lower, suggesting that many are growing more cautious with their money.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month after falling a revised 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather, according to the Commerce Department’s report on Thursday.

February’s number was also lifted in part by higher gas prices as well as higher auto sales and a rebound in building materials, which were depressed by severe weather during the prior month. Excluding sales from gas stations and auto dealers, sales rose 0.3%.

The national average gas price Thursday was $3.41 per gallon, according to AAA, up from $3.39 a week ago, and $3.26 last month.

Government retail data isn’t adjusted for inflation, which ticked up 0.4% from January to February, higher than the previous month’s figure of 0.3%, according to the latest government report. So retailers eked out only a slight increase accounting for inflation.

The report also reflects an ongoing shift away from goods, toward services. The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include many services, including travel and hotel lodges. But the lone services category—restaurants—registered an uptick.

