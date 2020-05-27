Amedisys CEO is highest paid public company leader in Louisiana

The highest-paid CEO in Louisiana is Paul B. Kusserow, president and CEO of Amedisys, according to the results of the Associated Press’ annual CEO pay report, calculated by both the AP and Equilar, an executive data firm. Kusserow was paid $12.8 million in 2019.

Nationwide, the highest-paid female CEO was Lisa T. Su of Advanced Micro Devices, who was paid $58.5 million, and the highest-paid male CEO was David Zaslav of Discovery, who was paid $45.8 million.

The report features two separate surveys, one for states, which considers only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30, and a nationwide survey that looks only at companies within the S&P 500.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multiyear grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12.3 million last year. See the state-by-state list of highest paid CEOs here, and the nationwide list here.