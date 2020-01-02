Amedisys acquires hospice company

Baton Rouge-based Amedisys Inc., a home health company, has closed on its acquisition of Asana Hospice, the company announced this morning.

As a result of the deal, Amedisys will add eight locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Missouri and Kansas to its hospice network, which it touts as the third-largest in the country.

Per the agreement, Amedisys acquired 100% of Asana’s membership interest effective Jan. 1.

The deal, first announced in November, is the third hospice acquisition for Amedisys in the past year. The company acquired Compassionate Care Hospice in February and RoseRock Healthcare in April. Amedisys now owns and operates more than 140 hospice care centers in 33 states and provides care to more than 12,000 patients each day.

The company, founded in the ‘80s, is expected to pursue several acquisitions in the coming years, with executives previously saying the company has its eyes on some 2,000 home health agencies.

