Amazon Logistics signs lease for Baton Rouge delivery center 

Multiple sources familiar with the situation confirm that Amazon Logistics has signed a lease for a new delivery station in south Baton Rouge on a parcel previously owned by Bethany Church near Siegen Lane and Rieger Road.

The lease signing, which is expected to be formally announced in a release today, makes official what has been known for months.

The nearly 112,000-square-foot facility has been under construction for the past year by an Atlanta company, Seefried Industrial Properties, that does real estate development for Amazon.

Seefried, and the local engineering company doing work for it, CSRS, have declined to comment, as has Amazon.

Once the facility is completed, which is expected in the coming weeks, it will employ several hundred local employees and serve as a “last-mile” delivery station for the e-retail giant, serving Amazon customers throughout the Capital Region.

A delivery station is different from a regional fulfillment center, which is considerably larger and serves a much broader geographic region. For months, Seefried was working to acquire the various parcels that make up the former Cortana Mall in north Baton Rouge to redevelop the site into a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center to serve Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Those plans appear to have fallen through, however, because of challenges putting the deal together.

Though the Siegen Lane center is a much smaller facility than Cortana Mall would have been, it’s still an economic development win for Baton Rouge because of the jobs and revenues it will create.