Alvarez Construction buys 46 lots off Staring Lane

Alvarez Construction has bought 46 lots in the planned Fieldstone Park gated subdivision off Staring Lane, between Highland and Perkins roads, for $3 million.

Alvarez is offering six different floor plans in the subdivision, ranging from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet, with prices for the modern farmhouse-styled houses starting at $245,000. All houses are designed as smart homes, according to Alvarez’s website, featuring wifi-enabled Interlogix SmartHome Management Hub.

Once fully developed, the subdivision will have 91 houses, two lakes and a children’s park.

Alvarez Construction Co., represented by Carlos Alvarez, bought the lots from Arthur Lancaster’s DOXA LLC. Alvarez was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

Plans for the 15-acre subdivision was approved by the Planning Commission in November 2017.