Alleva expected to step down as LSU athletics director

LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva is expected to step down—perhaps as early as today—from the position he has held at the university for more than a decade, a high ranking source within the LSU System tells Daily Report.

LSU officials declined to comment.

Though Alleva is coming off one of LSU’s strongest seasons in years for its football, basketball, gymnastics and softball teams, among others, the embattled athletics director has been an unpopular figure among fans and, more importantly, boosters, since failing to fire football coach Les Miles in 2015 to ink a deal with Jimbo Fisher, now the head coach at Texas A&M.

More recently, Alleva drew fan ire for suspending men’s basketball coach Will Wade, who was caught on an FBI wiretap investigating a recruitment scandal. Wade was reinstated earlier this week.

While details of Alleva’s expected departure remain murky, sources say a deal is in the works to replace him with a nationally recognized leader in university athletics. That announcement is also expected in the coming days.

Alleva, 65, came to LSU in 2008 from Duke University, where he had served as athletics director. He succeeded Skip Bertman and was chosen for the position from among four finalists by then-LSU President John Lombardi and Interim Chancellor William Jenkins.