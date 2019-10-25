All Star Catering plans expansion, new headquarters 

All Star Catering owner Brian Medlin has purchased two buildings for $1.1 million with plans to expand the catering company’s offerings and provide to-go plates and dine-in options.

Medlin purchased the former Trophy House and Pugh’s Florist buildings near the intersection of Florida and South Wooddale boulevards. He plans to move from All Star’s current South Foster Drive location into the former Trophy House in March or April of next year and will lease space in the building next door. Mathew LaBorde of Elifin Realty handled the deal for both the buyer and seller.

All Star has four full-time employees and more than 45 part-time staff primarily catering large events for schools and hospitals, Medlin says. The new building, at 7,000 square feet, will be a significant upgrade from All Star’s current 600 square feet.

“We’re going to have tasting and display rooms for clients, as well as office space,” Medlin says. “Eventually we will do pickup and to-go food with barbecue, seafood and seasonal meals, with a small cafe area for people who want to dine in.”

Medlin had been working with Elifin for several years looking for a new space. “It’s been really challenging in our current space,” he says. “People ask us where they can pick up food from us, and now we’ll have that.”