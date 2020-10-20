Alford: The shifting debate over transportation 

When it comes to the ongoing efforts to find the funding and political will to tackle Louisiana’s mounting infrastructure and transportation problems, what has been missing from the equation? According to some, the missing piece has been support from conservative corners of the Capitol, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

“To me this looks like an issue that conservatives have abandoned and it doesn’t make a lot of sense,” says entrepreneur and conservative political consultant Charlie Davis.

That’s the fuel behind Davis’ decision to start a new organization with Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills. Called Build Right, the group will seek to help conservatives and libertarians rethink how they look at infrastructure and transportation issues.

“I can’t think of anything less family-friendly than spending time in traffic or losing a life due to a lack of adequate infrastructure,” Mills says. “From levees and ditches to underground power lines, we’re 20 years behind everyone else.”

Adds Davis, “Traffic is anti-family.”

Build Right will eventually operate as both a 501(c)3 and 501(c)4, according to Davis, and it endeavors to secure support and resources from both industry and individuals.

As for policy interests, Davis and Mills say there’s no singular topic that the organization will zero in on. “We’re looking to create a conversation,” Mills says.

While that may be the goal, Louisiana’s gas tax has often represented a dividing line for groups wanting to improve the state’s roads and bridges. After all and above all, the effort is going to take money.

“I’m not a fan of taxes,” Mills says. “But I’m also not a fan of families getting phone calls about losing loved ones because of the state of our infrastructure.”

Davis and Mills aren’t the only ones looking ahead on the issue. Around the Capitol, politicos are taking a second look at some of the revenue plans from last year that would have gradually increased the gas tax. (Motorists pay 38.4 cents per gallon at the pump, and that sum has not been increased since 1989.)

“Our board is looking heavily at that,” says Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, specifically referring to the framework of legislation proposed in 2019 by former Rep. Steve Carter. Read Alford’s full opinion piece here.