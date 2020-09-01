Alford: Louisiana voting shrouded in mystery for now

In between hurricanes over the past week or so, and in the wake of the national conventions for the Democratic and Republican parties, you may have given some thought to Louisiana’s eight electoral votes. Will President Donald Trump be the beneficiary or will it be former Vice President Joe Biden?

You could probably offer an educated guess for that question based on polling and our most recent presidential races. But what if neither candidate received our electoral votes? The campaigns of both men would certainly lawyer up and put boots on the ground in Louisiana. National media outlets would shine their collective spotlight on this state and red and blue hats alike would definitely want to know why.

You may think this is a pointless topic of conversation, but there have actually been two election cycles from Louisiana’s colorful past where no one received Louisiana’s electoral votes, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

At this moment, Louisiana’s procedures for the November elections are still undecided, which means that there is not yet any certainty of those eight votes going to either candidate. Read Alford’s full column about the contested election process here.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.