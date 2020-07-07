Alford: Legislative session ends as fiscal challenges persist

The Legislature concluded its first special session of the calendar year last week with a balanced budget, but that doesn’t mean the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn are done with us—or with state government, writes Jeremy Alford in his new opinion piece.

A midyear deficit could be in the cards if revenue collections, unemployment figures and industries like oil and gas don’t rise back to traditional levels in the coming months. Hurricane season could always knock us off course, too.

Meanwhile, the budget for next fiscal year could be worse than the version lawmakers recently voted on. The new tax breaks and incentives adopted during the special session will cost Louisiana at least $20 million next fiscal year, if not more.

The 2021-2022 budget should also be a cause for concern, especially since this year’s saving graces—money from the so-called Rainy Day Fund and $900 million in relief from the federal government—won’t be able to make the same kind of dent.

New moving pieces to the state budget puzzle are surfacing almost weekly—and there are a lot of moving pieces. The volume of tax collections will be greatly influenced by what happens in the oil and gas sector and by whether tourism and the service industry rebound sooner rather than later.

With so much uncertainty hanging over state government it should surprise few that another special session of the Louisiana Legislature in the fall is likely.

Read Alford’s full column about the uncertainties facing the state government.

